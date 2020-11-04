IPL 2020 | Win against Mumbai a confidence-booster, says Nadeem

Turning it on: Shahbaz Nadeem rose to the occasion for Sunrisers in the crucial encounter on Tuesday.

SRH’s left-arm spinner lauds support staff for unstinting encouragement

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who bowled a match-winning spell in tandem with leggie Rashid Khan against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, feels the win against the champion outfit will give the team a lot of confidence ahead of the playoffs.

“It feels good when you perform well in a crucial match and I feel nice to contribute to the win in such an important game against a strong team like Mumbai,” said Nadeem during the post-match briefing.

“Though we were under a bit of pressure in this crucial match, we had the momentum having won the last two games. We just took it like any other match and everyone did his best,” said the man-of-the-match award-winning bowler.

Nadeem also felt pacers Sandeep Sharma and T. Natarajan bowled exceptionally well.

“We have been training really hard in the nets. Murali Sir, Laxman sir and everyone else, including the coach and management, are supporting and motivating us by making every player feel important. This helps a lot,” said Nadeem.