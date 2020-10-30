IPL 2020 | We have put ourselves in this position by losing games, says David Hussey

KKR not only needs to win their last league stage game but also need favourable results from other matches.

The defeat against Chennai Super Kings has made the Play-offs road tougher for Kolkata Knight Riders and mentor David Hussey is not a pleased man.

KKR bowlers could not defend a decent 172-run total, losing the game to CSK by six wickets on Thursday.

The result meant that they stayed at fifth position in the table with 12 points. They not only need to win their last league stage game but also need favourable results from other matches.

“We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition,” Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

“In a few days’ time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock a few teams in the playoffs,” he said, trying to sound optimistic.

Hussey said that Chennai Super Kings played well and credited Ambati Rayudu and young Ruturaj Gaikwad for their splendid batting effort.

“Every defeat is difficult. But full credit to Chennai, they deserved the win. They bowled and fielded well and then they chased the total,” he said.

“I thought 175 was par... full credit to Chennai. Their second wicket partnership batsmen Rayudu and the youngster from Maharashtra (Gaikwad) was sublime and went a long way in winning the game for Chennai,” he said.

David Hussey praised opener Nitish Rana for his performance on the night after he made 87 to lead KKR to a score of 172.

“Yeah...Rana. He has had a very good tournament. A very consistent tournament. In the last few innings he has been a consistent player for KKR,” he said.