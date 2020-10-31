IPL 2020 | There are lots of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals slumped to its fourth straight defeat, after losing to Mumbai Indians in Dubai

A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many “flaws” in their gameplan and execution as his side slumped to its fourth straight defeat, here on Saturday.

Following a nine-wicket thrashing by the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the playoffs.

“There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive,” Iyer tried to put up a brave front at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The DC skipper said that they are also not reading the pitches.

“Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren’t up to the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us.”

The partnerships are also not happening for the Capitals, said Iyer.

“It was important for a few of us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. You can’t anticipate how it’s (the pitch) going to play right from the start.”

He thought that a target of around 150 plus could have kept them in the fight.

“Openers being there, it was important to get a good start, once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets.”

While they had been tinkering with their playing XI regularly, Iyer didn’t rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show a fearless approach.

“We will have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We’ll keep things simple and will not try to think much.”