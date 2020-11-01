IPL 2020 | Terrible feeling to lose three in a row: de Villiers

The South African says SRH played a “boring” game, but it was required on the Sharjah wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore star A.B. de Villiers has described losing three matches in a row as a “terrible feeling” with a dip in form towards the end of the league stage jeopardising the team’s playoff spot.

The South African, however, promised that his side would give its best in the do-or-die match against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Anything can happen

“It’s a terrible feeling to lose three in a row. But that’s the nature of the tournament. Anything can happen. If you lose three in a row, you can win three in a row as well,” de Villiers said.

de Villiers said the turning point of the match came when he and opener Josh Philippe were dismissed in quick succession. “That cost us 20-30 runs, that was unfortunate. But, that might not have been enough in any way. The field got wet in the second innings which changed the conditions quite a bit. Maybe 140 would have been short,” he said.

The SRH bowlers put his side under a lot of pressure throughout the match, he said.

“We were initially talking about 160, which I think was a bit high. Then we thought 140 would be a good score. But credit to them. They bowled exceptionally well from the word go.

“They didn’t give us many boundary balls, their seamers particularly started well in the PowerPlay. They didn’t make a lot of mistakes and it didn’t get easier when Rashid Khan came on, he didn’t bowl any bad balls either. They put us under a lot of pressure.”

de Villiers said SRH played a quite “boring” game, but that was required on the Sharjah wicket.