IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine cleared of suspect bowling action

The bowling action of Kolkata Knight Riders’ offspinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the Indian Premier League and he was removed from its suspect action warning list.
Kolkata had requested an official assessment of Narine’s bowling action after his name was put on the IPL warning list. The offspinner could have continued playing in the league but since October 10 hasn’t featured in any Kolkata game as a precautionary step taken by his franchise.
"The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits,” the IPL said in the statement.
The IPL committee said that Narine should reproduce the same bowling action in future IPL games as presented to the committee in the video footage.
