IPL 2020 | Stay strong and patient: Shastri tells Suryakumar

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav in action during the IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian team coach Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to “stay strong and patient” after the Mumbai Indians batsman impressed against Royal Challengers Bangaore despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India’s tour of Australia.

“Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB,” tweeted Shastri.

His innings earned praise from several former stars with ex Indian opener Virender Sehwag saying it won’t be long before Suryakumar dons the Indian jersey. “Bandey mein hai Dum. Jaldi number aayega no doubt. 3 blockbuster seasons in a row. Brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a wonderful win for Mumbai. #MIvsRCB” Sehwag tweeted.

“What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don’t know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL,” former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth tweeted.

“Important win for @mipaltan. Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar. Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!,” Sachin Tendulkar said in his tweet.

