IPL 2020 | Shane Bond reveals mantra for success

Fair call: Bond says Bumrah and Boult were rested for the final league game considering the hectic week ahead.

04 November 2020 23:12 IST

Says planning and continuity in selection the key areas

Less than a week after decimating Delhi Capitals by nine wickets, Mumbai Indians faces the same opposition at the same venue — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium — on Thursday to book a place in the IPL final.

Ahead of Qualifier 1, bowling coach Shane Bond stressed on sticking to the same combination as being the key for Mumbai Indians’ robust success in the IPL.

“... that continuity of selection, planning of what we do is huge part of why we have been successful and we take that years of success with us at the back-end of this tournament and hopefully we can play the same things and have the same result,” Bond said on Wednesday.

With the top spot assured, MI rested three of its players, including the top two wicket-takers, for Tuesday’s last league game. The move backfired as the defending champion suffered a 10-wicket loss to SRH. But Bond said the loss won’t have any bearing on the final week.

“You have to give credit to SRH. They were obviously up for the game and it was a must-win [game] for them and they played beautifully. But you always have to take a long-term view in this tournament,” Bond said, adding that resting Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult was critical given the hectic week ahead.

“Knowing that we have got at least two games coming up, and possibly three, you will hopefully get the benefits of giving those guys rest a week down the track, so that’s what we were hoping for and both boys enjoyed the rest,” Bond said. “We have a bowling squad, particularly the fast bowlers, who are all ready to play.”