IPL 2020 | RCB wins toss, opts to bat against CSK

Dubai

25 October 2020 15:28 IST

RCB has replaced pacer Isuru Udana with England all-rounder Moeen Ali while CSK has brought in Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Sunday.

RCB has replaced pacer Isuru Udana with England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

CSK too made a couple of changes with Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar coming in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.