IPL 2020 | RCB’s Hesson hints at mid-season player transfer

The IPL mid-season player transfer option could come to fruition this season, RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson stated on Wednesday.

“That is certainly something that could come to fruition this season. It will come in at some stage, due to the fact that it's hard to get potential replacements. We are very comfortable with the squad we have, but if we get injuries or so forth, then loan opportunities could become an option. We are certainly open to it.

“You however need both teams to buy into any potential loan. You need to make sure the other side is happy with the loan, and feel that they will benefit from it too. It's not a matter of identifying someone you want; they will have to be allowed to be released as well,” Hesson said.