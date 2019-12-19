IPL 2020: Rahul named KXIP captain

India opener K.L. Rahul was on Thursday named captain of Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

“We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly,” said KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia.

“He has silenced his critics. You will get to see his ability not just as a batsman but also as a captain. He was our unanimous choice,” he added.

KXIP had bought Rahul for ₹11 crore ahead of the 2018 season.

Rahul’s ascendancy to captaincy was expected after R. Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last month. On Wednesday, Rahul struck a match-winning 102 in the second ODI against WI.