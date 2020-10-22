Cricket

IPL 2020 | Loss against RCB was morale-crushing, but destiny still in our hands, says McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana being cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj during the IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2020.  

Disappointed with his team’s “timid approach” with the bat , Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that the crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore would definitely affect the morale of the side, but their destiny is still in their hands.

He believes KKR can go all the way to the final, despite just hanging on to the fourth spot in the eight-team competition with 10 points from as many games.

“This (loss) is going to affect a little bit in terms of our confidence. We need to work hard on ensuring our morale doesn’t drop at the same time having those honest conversations around how we improve,” McCullum said after the eight-wicket loss to RCB in an IPL game here on Wednesday night.

“But I still firmly believe that we have a side which can be there later on in the tournament, come finals. We just need to improve slightly.

“We’re still fourth in the tournament, which is very fortunate for us. Destiny is still very much in our hands. We have just got to tighten up some of those areas where we’re deficient tonight and make sure we improve on our performance,” he said.

McCullum admitted that they were not good enough and lacked intent in the lop-sided contest against RCB.

Electing to bat, KKR top-order crumbled against Mohammed Siraj’s (3/8) devastating new-ball show to register their second lowest total — 84 for 8, a target which RCB chased down in in 13.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

McCullum said there was no demon in the pitch but their batsmen lacked intent against some quality RCB bowling.

“...I didn’t think there was a lot in the wicket. Siraj obviously bowled well and (Chris) Morris at times also. But if anything, we were just a little timid in our approach,” the former New Zealand captain said.

“That’s just a bit frustrating because we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and show some strong intent, so that’s something we’ll have to address in the next few days.”

Siraj became the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maiden overs as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi (1), Nitish Rana (0) and Tom Banton (10) to virtually kill the contest in the first four overs.

“I just think we weren’t able to enter the game at any stage, none of our top-order batsmen were able to get anything going,” McCullum said.

“Defending 85, you might just win one in 50 games. I think RCB were very good tonight. We’re very poor with bat in hand. You’re not going to win too many games from 40 for 6. But we’ve got to bounce back because we’ve got another game in a few days.

“With the conditions being slightly challenging at times, you’ve got to find a way to still pick yourself up and try and get a result in the next game,” he added.

McCullum said self belief is the need of the hour after such a disappointing performance.

“For us, it’s about maintaining belief. As long as our morale stays high, and our belief within the dressing room stays high, then we have the talent within our setup, the intelligence and quality of players, to be able to go deep in the tournament.”

KKR have four matches left to secure a play-off spot and next face Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2020 | Virat handing new ball to me boosted confidence, says Siraj on “magical” performance

Indian Premier League 2020, SRH vs RR | Sunrisers take on upbeat Royals

Indian Premier League 2020, KKR VS RCB | Destructive Siraj leads Royal Challengers’ rout of Knight Riders

IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with groin injury: CSK CEO

Jason Holder sad that ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement not part of IPL

IPL 2020 | Wake up call for us, we should take more responsibility: DC captain Shreyas Iyer

Indian Premier League 2020 | One of our top four has to finish off games, we have to correct that, says Rahul

Pink ball Test against England at Ahmedabad: Ganguly

IPL 2020 | It will be an MI-DC final, says Aakash Chopra

Captaincy will decide the winner of the IPL

Indian Premier League 2020, KXIP vs DC | Kings’ resurgence continues with impressive win over Capitals

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks “exemption”

IPL 2020 | Kris Srikkanth slams Dhoni’s ‘ridiculous’ selections for CSK, asks what ‘spark’ he saw in Jadhav

IPL 2020 | Boosted by Ferguson’s entry, KKR looks to make amends against RCB

IPL 2020 | CSK ‘running out of juice’, will bring in more youngsters: coach Stephen Fleming

Extended bio bubbles can cause ‘extreme burnout’, warn Morgan and Holder

New Zealand’s Ben Lister becomes first COVID-19 substitute

Indian Premier League 2020 | We didn’t see the spark in our youngsters to push them in, says Dhoni

Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 11:04:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2020-loss-against-rcb-was-morale-crushing-but-destiny-still-in-our-hands-says-mccullum/article32915223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY