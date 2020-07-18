IPL 2020 likely to be held in UAE

Anticipating the postponement of the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a back-up plan to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

The fate of the IPL’s 13th edition, which was deferred following the COVID-19 outbreak, has been linked to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

The October-November period is the only available window to fit the IPL into this year.

The ICC Board is set to meet on Monday and, besides finalising the election procedure for the chairman’s post, is expected to announce the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

Given the likelihood of this outcome, the BCCI’s apex council considered plans for rescheduling the IPL when it met on Friday.

Sept. to Nov. window

In terms of the venue, the BCCI’s proposal is to either conduct the event in four stadiums in the Mumbai-Pune corridor or move it to the United Arab Emirates. As for the dates, the BCCI’s options are: September 26 to November 7 or September 26 to November 14.

The apex council was told that the BCCI will seek the Central government’s advice and permission on staging the IPL.

COVID-19 hotspots

Considering that Mumbai and Pune have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots, the BCCI hopes to get the government’s go-ahead for shifting the IPL to UAE.

“With the arbitrator ruling against us [in the Deccan Chargers termination case, which could set the BCCI back by around ₹4,800 crore], it’s imperative for the IPL to be staged and it looks like UAE will be the most viable option,” said an apex council member on condition of anonymity.