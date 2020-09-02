Cricket

IPL 2020 | James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga

File photo of James Pattinson.

File photo of James Pattinson.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has formally withdrawn from the IPL due to ‘personal reasons’. Mumbai Indians has signed Australia pacer James Pattinson as his replacement.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani confirmed the development thought a statement on Wednesday. “James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options for this season in the UAE,” he said.

“Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 10:49:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2020-james-pattinson-replaces-lasith-malinga/article32508160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story