Cricket

IPL 2020 | It will be an MI-DC final, says Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra.  

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra expects Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to square off in the final of IPL 2020.

“I find them very balanced, even though Delhi is now having a fair bit of injury worries. They still have enough resources. I see Delhi-Mumbai as finalists,” said Chopra on the Tissot Presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time show.

While Chopra predicts Royal Challengers Bangalore to be the third team to make the playoffs, he feels that the competition will be stiffer for the fourth spot. “There will be a scamper for that [fourth] berth. There are quite a few teams that are there, and in the end, it may not be about which is the best of the remaining teams,” he said. “The teams with fewer holes will reach the final four and not necessarily the one with the steadiest ship.”

Chopra, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2008, says the tournament was like nothing that he had seen before. “I remember walking out on the field for an IPL game and asking myself and the people around whether we were there to play cricket. Because that was the first time the loudspeakers were at their loudest,” he recalled.

The full interview can be watched on:

youtu.be/QCsPoGtaKh8

Comments
Related Articles

Captaincy will decide the winner of the IPL

Indian Premier League 2020, KXIP vs DC | The Dhawan show continues as he pilots Delhi Capitals to 164

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks “exemption”

IPL 2020 | Kris Srikkanth slams Dhoni’s ‘ridiculous’ selections for CSK, asks what ‘spark’ he saw in Jadhav

IPL 2020 | Boosted by Ferguson’s entry, KKR looks to make amends against RCB

IPL 2020 | CSK ‘running out of juice’, will bring in more youngsters: coach Stephen Fleming

Extended bio bubbles can cause ‘extreme burnout’, warn Morgan and Holder

New Zealand’s Ben Lister becomes first COVID-19 substitute

Indian Premier League 2020 | We didn’t see the spark in our youngsters to push them in, says Dhoni

Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni

Indian Premier League 2020 | Missed Bhuvi: Murali

Indian Premier League 2020: CSK vs RR | Royals trounce Super Kings, rise above bottom-half logjam

IPL 2020 | Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra’s replacement

Indian Premier League 2020 | Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association ‘funds fraud’ case
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkta Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020.

IPL 2020 | After two morale-boosting wins, KXIP to face Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Kings XI Punjab captain Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | AB greatest of all time: Katich

Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR | Getting Warner out in Super Over was special, says Lockie Ferguson

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 10:57:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2020-it-will-be-an-mi-dc-final-says-aakash-chopra/article32903695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY