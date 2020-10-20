IPL 2020 | It will be an MI-DC final, says Aakash Chopra

Says RCB will be the third side and there will be a stiff competition for the fourth

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra expects Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to square off in the final of IPL 2020.

“I find them very balanced, even though Delhi is now having a fair bit of injury worries. They still have enough resources. I see Delhi-Mumbai as finalists,” said Chopra on the Tissot Presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time show.

While Chopra predicts Royal Challengers Bangalore to be the third team to make the playoffs, he feels that the competition will be stiffer for the fourth spot. “There will be a scamper for that [fourth] berth. There are quite a few teams that are there, and in the end, it may not be about which is the best of the remaining teams,” he said. “The teams with fewer holes will reach the final four and not necessarily the one with the steadiest ship.”

Chopra, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2008, says the tournament was like nothing that he had seen before. “I remember walking out on the field for an IPL game and asking myself and the people around whether we were there to play cricket. Because that was the first time the loudspeakers were at their loudest,” he recalled.

