IPL 2020 | De Villiers, Steyn and Morris join RCB teammates

Capitals and Sunrisers teams also reach the UAE

It was “steaming” outside as the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris joined their Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates here.

“I am very excited, very happy to be here. Travelling was bit different to normal but we have made it here with my South African friends and we are very happy to be back in the RCB family. I am looking forward to my COVID-19 test,” de Villiers said.

“It’s going to be interesting to play in the heat. We got here like 3 a.m. in the morning and it was steaming outside. Looking forward to what’s it going to be like in a few weeks,” said veteran speedster Steyn.

Meanwhile, wearing masks and face shields, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian players and support staff arrived on Sunday.

Both the franchises shared a number of their players’ departure and arrival photos.

Quarantined

The players will be undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the BCCI.

RT-PCR tests will be performed on everyone on Day 1, 3 and 6 of the quarantine, after which all the players who return negative for all the three tests will be entering the tournament bio-bubble.

Delhi Capitals chief executive officer Dhiraj Malhotra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif shared their thoughts, having met their players after a long time.

“We are all really excited that cricket is back, and that the team is together again. It is like meeting your own family, meeting your long lost friends. So it is just a really overwhelming phase for all of us,” Malhotra was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We will be undergoing three more tests, and hopefully everyone’s reports will come out negative, and then we can get back on to the field to start practising,” said Kaif

The players will not be allowed to venture out of their hotel rooms during the isolation period.The players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.