IPL 2020 | CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad back in training after clearing two COVID-19 tests

Dubai Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday’s IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory COVID-19 tests.
The 23-year old from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine for two weeks. He missed CSK’s tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
“The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who’s back! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” CSK posted on its twitter handle on Monday along with a picture of the batsman.
Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus and two of them were players -- Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, had recovered and was back in training and played the opening game after clearing his mandatory two tests.
However, Gaikwad, who was in isolation at a separate quarantine facility in Dubai, had to wait longer.
Gaikwad, a India ‘A’ regular, who tested positive a few days after Chahar, was being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.
The young right-handed batsman is said to have impressed the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the camp in Chennai prior to their departure to the UAE.
According to IPL’s medical protocols, players are kept in separate quarantine faciity for 14 days if they test positive in the bubble and have to return two negative tests on consecutive days.
After that, the player has to undergo medical tests, including cardiovascular and lung function test, to ensure he is fit to train.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath