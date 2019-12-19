IPL 2020 auction | The uncapped Indians who passed the 1 crore mark

A look at the young Indian uncapped players who struck big with the franchises on Thursday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

Price - ₹ 2.4 crore

The Mumbai left-handed batsman left his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to move to Mumbai to pursue his cricketing ambitions. As a young boy, he endured several hardships, including selling paani-puri, to make a living while he played cricket. At 17, he became the youngest to hit a List A double-entury, when he scored 203 in 154 balls against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is part of the Under-19 squad for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa.

Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals)

Price - ₹ 1.30 crores

The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler has played one first-class game and five List A games. He has featured regularly for the India Under-19 team and is also part of the World Cup squad.

Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Uttar Pradesh's Priyam Garg who scored 59 runs, in action against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match at Airforce Complex Ground, Palam in New Delhi on Sunday. February 24, 2019. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Price - ₹ 1.90 crores

Priyam Garg will be captaining India at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. The right-handed batsman from UP already has the experience of 12 first-class games, 19 List A games and 11 T20s. He has also featured in the Duleep Trophy and India's emerging sides.

Virat Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh plays a shot during his match winning knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship between Delhi and Jharkhand at Mulapadu Cricket Complex in Vijayawada on February 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Price - ₹ 1.90 crores

Unlike his more well-known namesake, this Virat bats left-handed. He has already played 25 first-class matches for Jharkhand. In the recent T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 343 runs in 10 games with three fifties at the strike rate of 142.

Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab)

Price - ₹ 2 crore

The leg-spinner from Rajasthan is also part of the Under-19 World Cup squad. He has played 6 T20s, taking six wickets.