IPL 2020 auction live updates | Cummins sold to KKR for 15.5 crores, Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crores

Now it's Stuart Binny, unsold. Second set done. There will be a short break.

South Africa's Chris Morris, base at 1.50 crores. RCB and Kings XI Punjab doing the bidding. 3.60 crores say KXIP. RCB say 4.20 crore. RCB raise it to 5 crores. KXIP raise it to 7.25 crores. RCB scale it to 8 crores. KXIP seem to have pulled out. RCB out it at 8.25. Mumbai Indians step in. MI push it to 9.25. RCB say 9.50. RCB say 10 crores. Sold to RCB for 10 crores.

Phew! Noiw it's Sam Curran. Base price at 1 crore. CSK and DC at the bidding war. Welcome, CSK. It;s at 3 crore with CSK. DC debate at 3.8 crore. It has gone to 5.50 crore and CSK buy him for 5.50 crores.

Now it's Pat Cummins. This should be big. Base price is Rs 2 crores. RCB and Delhi Capitals doing the bidding. It;s now at 6 crores at RCB's table. DC push it to 7 crores. This is going up like crazy here. In no time it has shot up to 10 crores! RCB say 10.25 crores. This looks set to beat Maxwell's 10.75 crores. DC hike it to 11 crores. DC scale it to 12 crores. RCB say 12.25 crores. Sorry Maxi, your record is gone. RCB say 12.75 crores. RCB say 13.25 crores. DC push it to 13.50 crores. At 13.75 DC discuss and it's gone to 14 crores. RCB say 14.25 crores. DC after a few seconds raise the paddle. Looks like DC are pulling out. Suddenly KKR spring up with 15 crore! RCB raise the paddle to 15.25, KKR say 15.5 crores. Sold to KKR for 15.50 crores!

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme, base price 75 lakhs.

Yusuf Pathan is unsold.

Chris Woakes, base price Rs 1.5 crores. Sold to Delhi Capitals, the only bidders.

It's the all rounders and it's Glenn Maxwell to begin, base price at Rs 2 crores. Kings XI Punjab begin the bidding. It's between Kings XI and Delhi Capitals. KXIP push it to 4 crore. DC say 4.2 crore. DC push it to 5 crore. Kings XI push this closer to 6 crore. DC push it to 6.5 crore. Kumble of KXIP scales it up to 6.75. It;s at 7.25 and DC hike it to 7.5 crore. DC push it to 8 crore. It's at 8.25 and DC after a few seconds hike it to 8.5 crore. KXIP ask for more time. Kumble raises the paddle for 8.75. DC get it up to 9 crore. KXIP say 9.25 crores. DC say 9.5. Just these two teams battling for Maxwell here. Can DC push this to 10 crore? And they do! KXIP push it to 10.25 crore. DC paddle up and it's 10.5 crore. Is Maxwell watching this? KXIP hike it to 10.75 crore.

The (silver) hammer goes down and Maxwell is sold to Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crore!

Australia's Aaron Finch. KKR push it to 1.2 crores. KKR then scale it to 1.5 crores. KKR and RCB in the race for now. RCB push it to 2 crores. Discussion at the RCB table. KKR's Venky Mysore pushes it to Rs 3 crore. At 3.2 crore and KKR table in discussion. It's at 3.4 crores and RCB get talking. It'ds now at 3.6 crore in RCB's side. KKR after a while make it 3.80 crore. RCB's Mike Hesson and Simon Katich then agree to take it to 4 crore. KKR say 4.2 crore. This isn't ending too soon. KKR stop at 4.4 crore. Any one else? Sold to RCB for 4.4 crores. First set done.

Jason Roy now, England batsman, base price of Rs 1.5 crores. Opening bid to Delhi Capitals. Sold to Delhi for 1.5 crores.

Hanuma Vihari is the first player this afternoon to go unsold. No takers yet for Pujara either. They may have a second chance later.

The first Indian player now, Robin Uthappa,base price of 1.5 crores. Rajasthan Royals start bidding. Kings XI Punjab push it to 1.90 crores. Rajasthan Royals hike it to 3 crores. Sold to RR for 3 crores.

3.30 p.m.

Eoin Morgan is the second name. Base price of 1.5 crores. KKR and Delhi Capitals are bidding. KKR push it to 4.8 crores. It's at 5.25 crores and DC not keen on going further. Sold to KKR for 5.25 crores.

Chris Lynn is the first name on the list. Base price of 2 crores. Mumbai Indians are interested. Sold to Mumbai Indians.

We are just a few minutes from the start. Below is a quick guide to the limitations and options for each team. Hugh Edmeads is back as the auctioneer.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel begins his introductory speech.

3.15 p.m.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Player slots remaining - 12 (Indians 6, overseas 6)

Money spent - Rs 57.15 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 27.90 crore

Delhi Capitals

Player slots remaining - 11 (Indians 6, overseas 5)

Money spent - Rs 57.15 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 27.85 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Player slots remaining - 11 (Indians 7, overseas 4)

Money spent - Rs 49.35 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 35.65 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Player slots remaining - 11 (Indians 7, overseas 4)

Money spent - Rs 56.10 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 28.90 crore

Kings XI Punjab

Player slots remaining - 9 (Indians 5, overseas 4)

Money spent - Rs 42.30 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 42.70 crore

Mumbai Indians

Player slots remaining - 7 (Indians 5, overseas 2)

Money spent - Rs 71.95 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 13.05 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player slots remaining - 7 (Indians 5, overseas 2)

Money spent - Rs 68 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 17 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Player slots remaining - 5 (Indians 3, overseas 2)

Money spent - Rs 70.40 crore

Purse remaining - Rs 14.60 crore

3 p.m.

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2020 IPL auction. The auction is set to begin at 3.30 p.m. IST in Kolkata, which is hosting an IPL auction for the first time. I am Kanishkaa Balachandran and alongwith my colleague Amol Kharadkar, we will be bringing you the updates.

Since this is a mini auction, a revised total of 338 players are in the pool and from this, a total of 73 players can be picked. On Wednesday evening, six new players - Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Mathew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Robin Bist and Sanjay Yadav - were added.

The maximum squad strength is 25 players a side, and the maximum number of overseas players a side is 8. The spending limit for each team is fixed at Rs 85 crore, an addition of Rs 3 crore to the franchises' purse from the IPL 2019 auction.

How do the eight teams stack up? Read here.

Amol has this auction preview for us. Expect a lot of bidding for the fast bowlers.