IPL 2020 | Ashwin let off ‘pal’ Finch

The off-spinner moots a 10-run penalty for backing up too far

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner R. Ashwin cited his close friendship with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch as a reason for not affecting the ‘Mankad’ dismissal in their IPL encounter on Monday.

Ashwin added that Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting wanted him to run Finch out.

“Going into my jump, I saw a gold helmet (Finch) moving forward like a derailed bogey of a train. I stopped to think whether to run him out or not. Finch didn’t even return to the crease; he just stared at me.

Finch and I played together at KXIP. Finch is a great guy; he is my friend. We spent a lot of time together during our KXIP days. I did the math in my head — it did not work out, so I gave him a final warning,” Ashwin said, on his Youtube channel.

Finch’s offence was so blatant that even Ponting — reportedly not a fan of ‘Mankading’ — reversed his stand.

“I met Ponting after the match. He said, ‘Finch ventured out so far out that I wanted to get up and tell you to run him out’. Ponting said that he is speaking to the ICC Committee, asking for a rule which imposes a penalty for batsmen who leave the crease early,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin stated that imposing a 10-run penalty is the only way to stop batsmen from leaving the crease early.