IPL 2019 | RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals get into the points mix, finally

JAIPUR

02 April 2019 23:33 IST

Shreyas has Kohli’s men in knots with wrong ’uns as RCB’s agonising run continues

Shreyas Gopal got it right with a stunning series of wrong ’uns.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner came up with a dream spell that helped his team post its first win after three straight defeats. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, which lost by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, the nightmare continues. Virat Kohli’s men are the only ones without a win after four games.

Promising start

Tuesday evening had begun promisingly enough for Kohli though, despite losing the toss, in what was the 100th match he was captaining in the IPL. He came out to open along with Parthiv Patel and the PowerPlay produced 48, already the best opening-wicket partnership for RCB this season.

Advertising

Advertising

Ajinkya Rahane might have begun to doubt whether his decision to field was the right one after all, when he tossed the ball to Shreyas Gopal.

The leg-spinner obliged. And how!

His second ball was a googly to Kohli, and it produced a big shout for lbw. There was no need to shout after his next: another wrong ’un that went through a rather wide gate to clean up arguably the world’s best batsman.

In his second over, Shreyas sent back another all-time great. It was yet another googly, which induced a low return catch from A.B. de Villiers off a leading edge.

The wrist spinner from Bengaluru was stunned by his own success. He put his hands over his mouth, not unlike a beauty pageant winner.

His beautiful spell was not quite over, though. In his next over, he had the gifted, but struggling, Shimron Hetmyer caught behind, the wrong ’un spinning right across the left-hander.

Brilliant spell

Shreyas’ first spell read 3-1-8-3. In three overs, he had dismissed the world batting’s present, immediate past and future.

Parthiv, meanwhile, was giving the impression that he was batting on another pitch. He timed his shots well, particularly square off the wicket, and raced to a well-earned fifty off 29 balls.

He added 53 with Marcus Stoinis for the fourth wicket, which ensured Royal Challengers would end up with a decent total.

Pretty soon, Rahane and Jos Buttler proved that it wasn’t quite enough. They put on 60 for the first wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal, whose role was going to be crucial for the visitors, had the Royals captain lbw.

The leg-spinner also had Buttler caught at long-off. But the Englishman’s 59 off 43 balls had firmly put Rajasthan on the road to victory.

After losing Steve Smith (38) off the last ball of the penultimate over, the host needed five from the 20th. When one was required from two balls, Rahul Tripathi (34 not out) audaciously pulled Umesh Yadav over mid-wicket for six to signal the win.

Scoreboard:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS

Virat Kohli b Shreyas 23 (25b, 3x4), Parthiv Patel c Rahane b Archer 67 (41b, 9x4, 1x6), A.B. de Villiers c & b Shreyas 13 (9b, 2x4), Shimron Hetmyer c Buttler b Shreyas 1 (9b), Marcus Stoinis (not out) 31 (28b, 2x4, 1x6), Moeen Ali (not out) 18 (9b, 2x4, 1x6); Extras (b-1, lb-2, nb-1, w-1): 5; Total (for four wkts. in 20 overs): 158.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-49 (Kohli, 6.3 overs), 2-71 (de Villiers, 8.3), 3-73 (Hetmyer, 10.1), 4-126 (Parthiv, 17.2).

RR BOWLING

Gowtham 4-0-19-0, Kulkarni 3-0-26-0, Archer 4-0-47-1, Shreyas 4-1-12-3, Aaron 1-0-16-0, Binny 1-0-6-0, Stokes 3-0-29-0.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Chahal 22 (20b, 4x4), Jos Buttler c Stoinis b Chahal 59 (43b, 8x4, 1x6), Steve Smith c Umesh b Siraj 38 (31b, 2x4, 1x6), Rahul Tripathi (not out) 34 (23b, 3x4, 1x6), Ben Stokes (not out) 1 (2b); Extras (b-4, lb-1, w-5): 10; Total (for three wkts. in 19.5 overs): 164.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-60 (Rahane, 7.4 overs), 2-104 (Buttler, 12.4), 3-154 (Smith, 18.6).

RCB BOWLING

Umesh 3.5-0-40-0, Saini 4-0-35-0, Siraj 4-0-25-1, Chahal 4-0-17-2, Stoinis 3-0-28-0, Moeen 1-0-14-0.

Toss: Rajasthan Royals.

MoM: Shreyas Gopal.

Royals won by seven wickets with one ball remaining