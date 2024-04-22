IPL-17 | Yuzvendra Chahal first bowler to take 200 wickets

April 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took his 200th IPL wicket on April 22 to become the first bowler to achieve the feat in the franchise tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi caught and bowled for 23 with his leg-spin as he celebrated the achievement at Rajasthan’s home ground in Jaipur.

He came into the game on 199 wickets ahead of Dwayne Bravo, who retired with 183 wickets and is now bowling coach of defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The 33-year-old Chahal, who has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, achieved the milestone in his 153rd IPL match.

He has played 154 white-ball matches for India, claiming 217 wickets since his international debut in 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.