IPL-17 | Yuzvendra Chahal first bowler to take 200 wickets

April 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Jaipur

The 33-year-old Chahal, who has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, achieved the milestone in his 153rd IPL match.

AFP

Rajasthan Royals’ bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking 200 wickets in Indian Premier League. He became the first bowler to reach the milestone | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took his 200th IPL wicket on April 22 to become the first bowler to achieve the feat in the franchise tournament.

Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi caught and bowled for 23 with his leg-spin as he celebrated the achievement at Rajasthan’s home ground in Jaipur.

He came into the game on 199 wickets ahead of Dwayne Bravo, who retired with 183 wickets and is now bowling coach of defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

