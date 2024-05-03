ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 | We believed we could turn the match around, says SRH’s Nitish

May 03, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nitish said Sunrisers had the confidence that seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar would win it for them.

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after their win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Nitish Kumar Reddy opened about his side’s thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changing momentum

“T-20 is all about changing the momentum. So, we actually believed that somehow we will take one or two wickets which we got of the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag,” Nitish said on Thursday.

Nitish said Sunrisers had the confidence that seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar would win it for them.

The Andhra all-rounder who scored his second IPL fifty this season, said his role was to just build the innings after wickets fell early.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I just wanted it to build the innings and had planned to attack one over and change the momentum which happened when I saw [Yuzvendra] Chahal coming in to bowl. I was backing myself to go after him and that went pretty well,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US