IPL-17 | We believed we could turn the match around, says SRH’s Nitish

Nitish said Sunrisers had the confidence that seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar would win it for them.

May 03, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after their win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after their win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Nitish Kumar Reddy opened about his side’s thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Changing momentum

“T-20 is all about changing the momentum. So, we actually believed that somehow we will take one or two wickets which we got of the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag,” Nitish said on Thursday.

Nitish said Sunrisers had the confidence that seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar would win it for them.

The Andhra all-rounder who scored his second IPL fifty this season, said his role was to just build the innings after wickets fell early.

“I just wanted it to build the innings and had planned to attack one over and change the momentum which happened when I saw [Yuzvendra] Chahal coming in to bowl. I was backing myself to go after him and that went pretty well,” he said.

