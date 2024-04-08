GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL-17 | The golf connection that swings it Klaasen’s way

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach James Franklin on April 8 confirmed that Klaasen does play golf.

April 08, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MULLANPUR

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Swing play: Klaasen has the uncanny ability to clear the ropes with ease.

Swing play: Klaasen has the uncanny ability to clear the ropes with ease. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Everyone’s been marvelling at Heinrich Klaasen’s ability to hit sixes, especially against spin, in the ongoing IPL.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on commentary referred to Klaasen’s full swing of the bat — begins with a high backlift and ends over his shoulder — and wondered if he plays golf.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach James Franklin on April 8 confirmed that Klaasen does play golf.

“Yes, he does play golf. But he hasn’t been playing a lot lately. He’s got his family here. So, in his spare time, he’s spending time with his family, which is great to see,” he said on the eve of his team’s match against Punjab Kings here on Monday.

He picked Klaasen’s swing play, particularly against spin, as the striking attribute. “He’s got an unbelievable ability to pick the length very early, particularly balls that are back of a length. At times, with Klaasen, you get a little bit caught up with what he does against spin.

“I think we’ve also seen in this IPL how good he is against pace. So, he is, if not the best, probably one of the best in the middle-order in world cricket in T20s.”

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.