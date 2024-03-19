IPL-17 | Rohit is always going to be there to help me out, says Hardik

March 19, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma are going to be in a weird situation over the next three months. Hardik, having returned to his Indian Premier League alma mater, will be Rohit’s captain for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

In June, Hardik will play under Rohit’s captaincy during India’s mission to regain the T20 World Cup.

Hardik, in his first official interaction as the Mumbai Indians captain, insisted that there will be no awkwardness between the two. “It won’t be any different because he is going to always be there to help me out. That he is the captain of Indian squad will help me because of what this team (MI) has achieved has been under him,” said Hardik, with head coach Mark Boucher by his side, on Monday.

“We are just going to carry forward what he has achieved... I don’t think it will be awkward or anything different. It will be nice because we have been playing for 10 years. I have played my whole career under him and I know he is going to always have a hand on my shoulder throughout the season,” said Hardik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Mumbai Indians officially announced Hardik’s homecoming after leading Gujarat Titans for the last two seasons, the Mumbai Indians fans across the globe have severely criticised the move.

Hardik put up a brave front when asked about his reaction to the fans’ backlash towards him for having replaced Rohit as MI captain.

“We respect the fans, but we focus on the sport. I focus on what is required (on the field) and I control the controllables,” said Hardik, confirming that he is fit to bowl. “We are very grateful to the fans. They give us a lot of fame, a lot of name, a lot of love and they have every right (to criticise). I respect their opinion at the same time, I am very excited for the challenge and want to focus on the sport.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.