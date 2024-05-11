GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: Ricky Ponting backs Axar Patel as captain in place of Rishabh Pant

Published - May 11, 2024 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on May 11, 2024

Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on May 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting backed Axar Patel to come good as captain in the absence of the suspended Rishabh Pant for the tie against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on May 11.

“He has been vice-captain for the last couple of seasons and he is very sensible and understands the game really well,” said Ponting, on match-eve.

“And he is really excited. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned. So, he has got his head around it. I am sure he will lead the team really well.”

Apart from being the leader, Pant has been his side’s best batter. With David Warner’s fitness still wobbly — he has missed the last four matches — DC will need to dip into its reserves.

“Rishabh has been one of the best players this IPL and not having him is a loss. But it is also a great opportunity for others. We have to think about an Indian middle-order player. David Warner has trained really strongly. We hope he is available for selection.”

