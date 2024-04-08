IPL-17 | Red or white ball, Bumrah is terrifying, mean and hungry

April 08, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Mumbai

A whopping 439 runs were scored in 40 overs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday during Mumbai Indians’ maiden win in Indian Premier League 2024, against Delhi Capitals. None of the 12 bowlers — except one — conceded less than eight runs an over. Add to the fact that the exception to the batting carnage finished with figures of 4-0-22-2 and it underlines how exceptional Jasprit Bumrah was on the day.

For the pace sensation, however, it was just another day out on the park. When Bumrah — with his uncanny action, ability to generate pace and bounce, accurate seam position and control in bowling toe-crushers at will — is in full flow, the best of the batters struggle to see him off, let alone go after him.

Ask Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener who was batting in the 60s, who had to up the ante if his team was to have a remote chance of getting close to the Mumbai Indians’ gargantuan 234. Bumrah is reintroduced into the attack, for his second over, in the 12th over. He stifles Shaw and his set partner Abishek Porel, conceding just two singles in his first four balls.

Then comes the terrifying toe-crusher. Shaw manages to save his toe, but not his wicket.

So much has been said and written about Bumrah over the last decade but he still manages to leave everyone in awe with his mastery over the ball, irrespective of its colour. No wonder then that Player-of-the-match Romario Shepherd referred Bumrah’s act as “Bumrah doing Bumrah things and get us over the line”.

After being sidelined for a major part of 2023, including the entire IPL, Bumrah appears to be keen to make amends. That he has conceded just 98 runs in 16 overs, picking up five wickets, will sound like music to the ears of the Mumbai Indians fans.

All of them will be hoping for him to keep going in the same vein in the coming ahead, as MI is scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (Thursday) and Chennai Super Kings (Sunday) at home.