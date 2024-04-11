GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL-17 PBKS vs SRH | Self belief, hard work at domestic level matter a lot: Shashank Singh

Saying that his middle-order role “is to take the game as deep as possible,” Shashank added that he and Ashutosh had belief instilled in them from batting in similar match scenarios

April 11, 2024 04:35 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh during the IPL T20 cricket match against SRH at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on April 09, 2024.

Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh during the IPL T20 cricket match against SRH at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on April 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh on Tuesday stressed on the importance of self-belief for a batter and said that he and his partner Ashutosh Sharma believed until the penultimate ball that they’ll take their team home versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chasing 283, Kings lost the match by just two runs. When Shashank and Ashutosh came together, 69 runs were needed off 27 balls.

“We have to give credit to Ashutosh for this - the way he batted in the last over (With 29 runs needed, Kings scored 26). We both believed till the second last ball (10 were needed) that it’s possible. We were talking in gestures that it’s possible,” he said at the post-match press conference here.

Saying that his middle-order role “is to take the game as deep as possible,” Shashank added that he and Ashutosh had belief instilled in them from batting in similar match scenarios in the pre-season camp.

“We did a lot of match simulations. We had a camp before the IPL started. We used to bat at Nos. 5, 6, and 7. We were given a lot of scenarios - 60 runs from 5 overs, 70 from 5... We chased down those a lot of times. We had a lot of belief.”

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.