IPL-17: Pat Cummins transformed Sunrisers’ fortunes with refreshing aggression

Sunrisers Hyderabad left an indelible mark in the competition this year. In the years to come, the Hyderabad side’s 2024 campaign will serve as an important landmark in the evolution of T20 cricket. The team lit up the IPL with its aggressive brand of cricket, amassing record totals. One person who played a huge role in the side’s transformation is its skipper Pat Cummins.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 26, the Australian came within one win of achieving an enviable record as captain in modern-day cricket. Having led his national side to triumph in the World Test Championship Final and the ODI World Cup, a title in the most competitive T20 franchise-based competition would have been icing on the cake of what has been a stellar 12 months of his career as a leader.

It is not for nothing that Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled out ₹20.50 crores for his services at the player auction last year and built a squad around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old led from the front for SRH, scalping 18 wickets, the second-highest for his side. Even more impressive is the fact that he is not even a regular in the T20s for his country. He has played just two T20Is since 2022 and did not even play the IPL last year. But he managed to hit the ground running this year and take the side that finished at the bottom last year to the summit clash.

“I hadn’t captained any T20 cricket before this series. So I wasn’t too sure what to expect. It’s obviously quite fast-paced, a T20 game. But I think drawing on, particularly ODI captaincy, over here last year, didn’t feel too different,” said Cummins ahead of the final.

Cummins also showed that he has a pulse for the format. “I think there’s still a strong place for kind of gut feel and intuition. I think the way Abi (Abhishek Sharma) and Trav (Travis Head) have gone out and batted this season, data probably doesn’t tell you that that’s going to be successful, but, you know, I know as a bowler, that’s pretty scary if you’re coming up against guys who are batting like that down the other end.” The backing of the skipper despite hiccups during the season was a key reason behind the team’s splendid showing.

Leading an IPL side comes with its own challenges, especially as an overseas professional. Giving an insight into his captaincy, SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot said. “He is a very practical guy, humble and empathetic with his fellow-teammates and coaching staff.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.