GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17 | Might as well play five overseas cricketers, says David Warner

With the Impact Player introduction itself being questioned in various quarters, Warner had no issues with the rule.

April 21, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Delhi Capitals opener and the most successful overseas Indian Premier League player David Warner.

Delhi Capitals opener and the most successful overseas Indian Premier League player David Warner. | Photo Credit: ANI

David Warner, the most successful overseas cricketer in Indian Premier League history, has suggested an additional overseas player as an aftermath to the introduction of the Impact Player.

“Play five overseas players. You need to play five,” Warner told The Hindu. “You have got 12 players that are playing (in a team, including the Impact Player) anyway at the moment, so you might as well make it five.”

It may sound radical but with an increasing feeling of team combinations having been diluted with the introduction of two additional teams, it will be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals veteran’s suggestion will be considered ahead of the full auction.

With the Impact Player introduction itself being questioned in various quarters, Warner had no issues with the rule. In fact, Warner hinted at T20 cricket heading towards some of its more fancied franchise league-based global sports properties in terms of rules.

“If you play 12, it helps because then you can play your six genuine bowlers and that all-rounder becomes sort of not required, if it makes sense.

“But you know they do a job and predominantly more if you are a batting all-rounder. I think it’s a good thing for the game. Eventually the game might get to just the batting team and a bowling team and a fielding team.”

Having retired from the two longer formats of the game, Warner has announced he will hang up his boots from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in June. But the dashing opener stressed he will keep coming back to India for the IPL.

“For me, it’s about spending time with family, but I’ll prioritise IPL and Big Bash. I am doing commentary and I’ll probably play one or two, maybe in the middle of the year, just to keep your cricket skills up,” Warner said, explaining his plans post international retirement.

“I might even go back to NSW (New South Wales, his provincial team) to play some stuff there to help out with the young guys. There is a lot of things that I can do in that opportunity in that sense.”

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.