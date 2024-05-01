ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17, LSG vs MI | Hardik Pandya and all other Mumbai Indians players fined for slow over rate offence against Lucknow Super Giants

May 01, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Lucknow

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate in IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants

PTI

Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹24 lakh after his team’s second slow over-rate offence in the Indian Premier League during their match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

All the other players, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

MI lost the match by four wickets at the Ekana Stadium on April 30.

“Mr. Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League [IPL] 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 30, 2024,” the IPL said in a statement.

