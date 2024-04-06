GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | It was about adapting to conditions, says Jaydev Unadkat

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said his team was outplayed by the host and reckoned that 180-190 was a par score on this pitch.

April 06, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: AP

“The two-bouncer rule is helping the bowlers in the on-going IPL and we were good in our strategy in using the long boundaries in our favour, surprising the batters with regular changes in pace and slow bouncers,” Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat said after his team beat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL league match in Hyderabad on April 5 night.

“The bowlers have to be unpredictable in terms of their line and pace. The slow balls were sticking into the pitch and it was about adapting to the conditions,” Unadkat said.

“I think from what we have seen so far both the wickets where the slow balls were sticking into the pitch, the conditions were suitable for those kind of deliveries,” he said.

For his part, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said his team was outplayed by the host and reckoned that 180-190 was a par score on this pitch. “The SRH bowlers bowled incredibly well in the last five overs to restrict CSK to 165,” he added.

On Mukesh Chaudhary bowling the second most expensive over ever in IPL (conceding 27 runs including a no-ball), Fleming said that it was not his day.

“The first five or six overs were the best to bat and the aggressive way in which SRH played showed that,” Fleming said.

