IPL-17: IPL Wash out pushes Royals into the Eliminator

Sanju Samson’s men, who once looked set to finish the Group Stage at pole position, will now meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Published - May 20, 2024 02:51 am IST - GUWAHATI

Santadeep Dey
Match officials on the ground after the Indian Premier League T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled in Guwahati on May 19, 2024.

Match officials on the ground after the Indian Premier League T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled in Guwahati on May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rain brought down the curtains on the league stage of the Indian Premier League when the game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Stadium here was abandoned on Sunday without a ball bowled.

Although there were hopes of having a seven-over game after the rains relented at 10.02 p.m. and Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl at the toss — delayed by three hours — another wet spell forced the umpires’ hands to call it a day.

Although KKR wouldn’t be too bothered, the washout will crush the spirits of RR, which has been on a wretched four-match losing streak, further. Sanju Samson’s men, who once looked set to finish the Group Stage at pole position, will now meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday. KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, will have two shots at making the final.

The first signs of trouble appeared when heavy showers lashed the city in the early hours of the day.

At around a quarter past 6 p.m. the broadcast crew started covering their cameras near the sight-screen. Under a minute later, a tarp sheet and two huge umbrellas were kept right beside the pitch.

Before half-an-hour had passed, it had started to drizzle. The groundsmen were quick to spring into action and before it could translate into a heavy downpour the entire playing area was covered.

There was shortlived relief at 8.08 p.m. when they started peeling off the square covers and the super soppers were brought on.

However, the rain returned, heavier than ever, at 8.50 p.m. The groundsmen scurried across the green in desperate attempts to protect the outfield, but in a while it seemed they too had given up. With an under-par drainage, they had deemed it was ‘game over’ way before the official announcement.

