IPL-17 | Impact Player rule changes things a fair bit, says Mitchell Starc

May 04, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Every time Mitchell Starc runs in donning the Kolkata Knight Riders’ purple this season, more than his craft, it’s the mind-boggling bid of ₹24.75 crore that is discussed.

Add to it the lanky left-arm pacer’s subdued first half of the IPL season and the term “price-tag pressure” was being hurled more frequently than Starc’s accuracy with his lethal yorkers.

On Friday night, at the Wankhede Stadium, however, Starc found his mojo. Not only did he get rid of Ishan Kishan with a trademark inswinging yorker that crashed into the leg-stump but the left-armer wound up the game with three more scalps. The four-wicket spell — only his second such instance in IPL – truly marked his return to the IPL since 2015.

Having conceded nearly two runs a ball this season, Starc did not hesitate in spelling out the challenges for bowlers due to Impact Player rule.

“The Impact Player rule changes things a fair bit. Everyone gets to bat a lot deeper having a batting and a bowling XI. There’s a lot made of that rule throughout the tournament and there’s been a lot of high scores.

“That impact player rule has had a fair part to play, when you gonna have batters and batting all-rounders come in at 8 or 9, it’s a long batting line-up,” Starc said.

“There’s no fear in the PowerPlay when all you have do is to clear the infield and score runs. Certainly there has been some really good batting, it’s not just the rules that play a part there.

“On the flip-side, time tell, we have got the World Cup coming next month, there’s no Impact Player rule, so whether that affects the scores is yet to be seen.”

Has he succumbed under the price-tag pressure? “I didn’t set my price tag, so it is what it is,” he said.

