IPL-17: I’m terrible at reading pitches, says Rajasthan Royals’ Kumar Sangakkara

Both PBKS and RR representatives, Nathan Ellis and Shane Bond respectively, had remarked that the wicket had behaved slower than expected at the post-match press conference

Published - May 18, 2024 08:31 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Santadeep Dey
Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, on May 18, 2024.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, feels that the track at his side’s ‘adopted home’ here is better than it seemed during the previous fixture against Punjab Kings.

On the eve of Indian Premier League’s last league game against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium, Sangakkara said: “I’m terrible at reading pitches. I leave that up to the curators, who know more than I do. I thought the last track was very good. Both sides did not bat as well as they would have wanted, especially us. I think we could have got 170-180, comfortably, so it’s not the fault of the pitch really.”

Both PBKS and RR representatives, Nathan Ellis and Shane Bond respectively, had remarked that the wicket had behaved slower than expected at the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Trade secret

Meanwhile, KKR management has decided to keep its cards close to its chest regarding the potential replacement of wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who’s returned to England on national duty.

Batter Ramandeep Singh said: “He has been an integral part of the campaign. I am sure whoever replaces him will also do well because all of us have been putting in the hard yards. The eleven will be announced at the toss tomorrow.”

