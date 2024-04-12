GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | If you have good advice, there’s nothing wrong with passing it on, says Maharaj

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Keshav Maharaj said Jos Buttler’s inputs have been significant in their team winning four out of its five matches

April 12, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MULLANPUR

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
File photo of Keshav Maharaj.

File photo of Keshav Maharaj. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Talking about the positive atmosphere within the team, where inputs not just from captain Sanju Samson but also from other experienced players are being passed around, Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Keshav Maharaj on April 12 said Jos Buttler’s inputs have been significant in their team winning four out of its five matches so far in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think you always want leaders within the team. Obviously, Sanju bhai is the leader of the team and he entrusts certain people. And I think it’s always good in a cricket team whether you’re young or old, if you have good advice, there’s nothing wrong with passing on the information because you never know when it may help.

“Obviously, Jos, he’s captained his country in World Cups. So, I think bouncing off his knowledge and helping the bowlers has really shown in this tournament. I mean, winning four out of five games is a good start to the tournament. And I think the bowlers like having him at a mid off and mid on, just so that they can lean on him when they need advice,” he said on the eve of his team’s IPL match versus Punjab Kings (PBKS).

