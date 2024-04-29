IPL-17 | I think Mitchell has found a nice role at No. 3: Hussey

April 29, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that Daryl Mitchell, who scored a 32-ball 52 has now found a nice and comfortable role as the No. 3 batter after the team’s 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 28.

“It’s not easy. He’s a new player who’s come to the team — him and Rachin Ravindra — for that matter. And we just expect them to be able to come in, fit in straight-away, feel like they belong and come out and perform right from the word go. In reality, it’s not that easy.

“This is the IPL. It’s the best T20 competition in the world. So, sometimes it takes time. I feel like he’s been playing well, not been able to get the big score, but he’s been contributing along the way as well. He’s had to move up and down the batting order as well, which can be destabilising for him as well.

“But I think now he’s found a nice role at No. 3 and he can feel comfortable in that role. Plus, now he’s been here for nearly a month-and-a-half. And so, we’re starting to get to know him. He’s starting to get to know us. He’s understanding the team a bit more. Hopefully, this is the start of some consistent form for him moving forward,” he said in the post-match press conference.

