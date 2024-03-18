IPL-17 | I must admit Dhoni is like Benjamin Button: CSK batting coach Hussey

March 18, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Monday alluded to the reverse-ageing fictional character Benjamin Button to convey that the CSK captain M.S. Dhoni is as match-fit as ever. He added that Dhoni has been batting as well as ever in the lead-up to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins with CSK’s home match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

“He’s preparing really well. His knee seems good at this stage. And he’s batting extremely well at the moment. I must admit he’s like Benjamin Button! He keeps getting better,” Hussey said in an exclusive chat with The Hindu at the inauguration of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All India inter-college T20 cricket tournament for men and women at the Guru Nanak College here.

The 48-year-old said that Rachin Ravindra and even Ajinkya Rahane might open the innings in the injured Devon Conway’s absence.

“We’ve got Rachin Ravindra, who’s coming in, who plays a similar style to Devon Conway. There are other options as well. Ajinkya Rahane played so well last year. He could also move up the order. So I’m not sure which way the captain and the coach want to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the young Sameer Rizvi is being looked at to play Ambati Rayudu’s role from last season of scoring in quick bursts, the Australian said: “Most definitely. I think he can play that role. I mean, Rayudu is someone who has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting his IPL career.

“So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting to see how far he can go.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.