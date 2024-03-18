GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | I must admit Dhoni is like Benjamin Button: CSK batting coach Hussey

The Australian adds that Rachin Ravindra and even Ajinkya Rahane might open the innings in the injured Devon Conway’s absence

March 18, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Ready to roar: Hussey added that Dhoni’s knee seems good and that he has been batting extremely well in the lead-up to the IPL. | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM@chennaiipl

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Monday alluded to the reverse-ageing fictional character Benjamin Button to convey that the CSK captain M.S. Dhoni is as match-fit as ever. He added that Dhoni has been batting as well as ever in the lead-up to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins with CSK’s home match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

“He’s preparing really well. His knee seems good at this stage. And he’s batting extremely well at the moment. I must admit he’s like Benjamin Button! He keeps getting better,” Hussey said in an exclusive chat with The Hindu at the inauguration of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All India inter-college T20 cricket tournament for men and women at the Guru Nanak College here.

The 48-year-old said that Rachin Ravindra and even Ajinkya Rahane might open the innings in the injured Devon Conway’s absence.

“We’ve got Rachin Ravindra, who’s coming in, who plays a similar style to Devon Conway. There are other options as well. Ajinkya Rahane played so well last year. He could also move up the order. So I’m not sure which way the captain and the coach want to go.”

Asked if the young Sameer Rizvi is being looked at to play Ambati Rayudu’s role from last season of scoring in quick bursts, the Australian said: “Most definitely. I think he can play that role. I mean, Rayudu is someone who has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting his IPL career.

“So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting to see how far he can go.”

