IPL-17 | Hope to make Lucknow a dominant place for LSG this summer

Lucknow Super Giants’ Justin Langer isn’t bothered about the talk about the LSG captain K.L. Rahul’s strike-rate.

March 29, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Lucknow

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer during a press conference in Lucknow on March 29, 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer during a press conference in Lucknow on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Justin Langer is enjoying his maiden stint at the IPL.

“There is nothing I haven’t liked about the IPL so far,” the Lucknow Super Giants coach said at a press conference in Lucknow on March 29. “India has been very hospitable. And Holi, the festival of colours the other day... I haven’t had so much fun since I was about three years old.”

Looking back at his team’s disappointing start to the campaign (the 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals), the former Australian opener and coach said he was glad the first game was out of the way. “Now we are looking forward to our first home game and hoping to make it a dominant place for LSG this summer,” he said. “And I found that every game is won by the home side this IPL.”

Langer isn’t bothered about the talk about the LSG captain K.L. Rahul’s strike-rate. “I am not going to lose one second’s sleep over Rahul,” he said. “He is a beautiful player.”

Punjab Kings’ spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi said he would advise his players about the pitch, which he is familiar with as Uttar Pradesh coach. “I will tell the bowlers where there are good pockets to bowl on,” he said.

