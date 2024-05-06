IPL-17 | Have to look into areas we can work on, says Naveen

May 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq urged his team to brush past the resounding defeat it suffered against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL in Lucknow on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It happens. Every team gets a bad day. All we can do is focus on the next game as this one is in the past. We can’t reverse it however much we think about it. We have to look into the areas we can work on and prepare for the next game,” said Naveen at the post-match press conference.

LSG bowlers had a day to forget as KKR became the first team to register a 200+ score in an IPL game at the Ekana Stadium.

Naveen, who was LSG’s best bowler with figures of three for 49 in four overs, admitted that Sunday’s surface favoured the batters, while also conceding that his team’s batting performance left a lot to desire.

“In the games we have played here, I think this was the best wicket to bat on. It wasn’t stopping or gripping. They bowled well and we didn’t. We didn’t quite do the same thing we did in the chases we pulled off,” said the Afghan pacer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.