IPL-17 | Happy with Mayank’s progression: LSG bowling coach Morkel

Morne Morkel said Mayank Yadav is back to bowling in the nets and it’s just a matter of time before he returns to playing matches.

April 22, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
File photo of Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav.

File photo of Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Morne Morkel on April 22 said that pacer Mayank Yadav, who’s recovering from abdominal soreness, is back to bowling in the nets and it’s just a matter of time before he returned to playing matches.

“Mayank is coming along very nicely. We are very happy with his progression. He started bowling three or four days ago, so for him it’s just a matter (of time) now.

“It’s just to really get his body and his mind in that sort of state where he is confident to run in and bowl four overs at a tight pace. I think he stayed behind in Lucknow, just to give him that extra two or three days without travelling. From the next game onwards, we will look to bring him back in,” he said here on the eve of his team’s clash versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Focus on execution

Speaking about the impact player rule, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said: “It’s pretty scary from a bowling point of view, especially if the conditions are good for batting. I think from an entertainment and spectator point of view, it’s been really good.

“It probably puts a bigger emphasis on execution with the ball. We’ve certainly put a big focus on death bowling in particular and feel as though death bowling is going to be really important in this tournament, particularly with the impact players.”

