IPL-17, GT vs PBKS | Shashank Singh guides Punjab Kings to thrilling win against Gujarat Titans

April 04, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target

PTI

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh celebrates the victory over Gujarat Titans during the IPL-17 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vinay Soneji

A cracking unbeaten half-century by all-rounder Shashank Singh and his fruitful 43-partnership with an equally aggressive Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target with one ball to spare after the team from Punjab had an inauspicious start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run.

GT skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 off just 48 deliveries in the team's total of 199 for 4 went in vain.

Gill was in sublime form as he took GT to an imposing total, hitting six boundaries and four maximums. He was assisted by Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 89, Kane Williamson 26, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2/44) lost to Punjab Kings 200 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Shashank Singh 61 not out, Ashutosh Sharma 31; Noor Ahmad 2/32) by three wickets.

