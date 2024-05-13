ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17, GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-stakes encounter

Published - May 13, 2024 02:44 am IST - Ahmedabad

Gill’s men will look to stay alive in the play-offs race while Shreyas and Co. will look to secure a top-two finish thereby having two shots at the title

Amol Karhadkar
Big-match player: GT would rely on its trump card Rashid to deliver against an inform KKR. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Contrary to the excitement of the last week of the Indian Premier League’s first stage where the qualification scenario keeps altering with each outcome, many would feel Monday night will hardly matter in the eventual outcome.

However, both Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will know that there is a lot riding on the result at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their team in the final standings.

Must-win situation

Titans will again find themselves in a must-win situation to keep its hopes of a miraculous entry into the playoffs for the third time in as many seasons.

Knight Riders, meanwhile, need a win in its remaining two games to ensure a top-two finish and enjoy the advantage of an additional opportunity to enter the final.

Shreyas Iyer’s in-form outfit will be hoping to seal it with a game to spare, that too against a team that has struggled to find the combination right through the season.

Having used 23 players — the most by a team this season — Titans have struggled to get going. But their captain Shubman Gill, a former Knight Riders himself, will be hoping to continue from his hundred in the last outing with another strong performance while leading against his former team.

If Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan continue their heroics at the top, Titans will be hoping for Rashid Khan to deliver the knockout punch against the table-toppers.

Knight Riders will be tempted to pair Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a former Titans player, at the top with Sunil Narine in place of England’s Phil Salt, who is set to join his national squad after the league stage.

