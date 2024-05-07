ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 | Focus is on winning, no chat around NRR, says LSG’s Sriram

May 07, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After heavy rains forced cancellation of his team’s training schedule, Sriram talked about May 8 crucial encounter.

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

A file photo of Sridharan Sriram | Photo Credit: The HIndu

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said the side is hoping for a full game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

After heavy rains forced cancellation of his team’s training schedule, Sriram talked about May 8 crucial encounter.

“I think in general, spinners have had a tough time in this tournament. Wickets have been so good and the scores have been high,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, I think given our spinners, Bishnoi has bowled really well in the last couple of games. Krunal has been very good throughout, so I think we don’t have really reasons to worry about it. I think these things happen in the IPL,” Sriram said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked if there is added pressure in the business end of the tournament, Sriram said: “Just learn and move on. Pressure is the same for everyone. It is how we deal with it on the given day.”

“ I think we have got to focus on winning. Net Run Rate will take care of itself if we win. I don’t think there has been any chat around net run rate. It is about how we beat the opposition and that is what matters on a given day.”

“Mayank is a superb talent. I think every team would love to have someone like him who can come and bowl at that pace and get wickets through the middle. It is obviously disappointing that he hasn’t played for us. And all the games he has played, we have won,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US