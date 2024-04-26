GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | ‘Fingers crossed’ over Mayank Yadav’s return, says LSG assistant coach Sriram

Sridharan Sriram said that good execution had contributed to the meteoric rise of latest pace sensation Mayank Yadav.

April 26, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Lucknow

Abhishek Saini
A file photo of Mayank Yadav.

A file photo of Mayank Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram on April 26 said that good execution had contributed to the meteoric rise of India’s latest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav.

“He’s got a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in. His execution has been very good; more than the pace, his execution and the lengths he has hit have been the standouts for me,” Sriram said on the eve of his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow.

On the possibility of Mayank returning from his injury against the Royals, Sriram said, “We’ll see how he pulls up after the nets session today. He is pretty close, so yeah, hopefully [he plays], fingers crossed.”

From the opposite camp, Dhruv Jurel insisted that the Royals management’s unwavering faith in him through his lean patch will help him turn a corner.

Often assigned the task to slog at death, Jurel has scored just 50 runs in five innings at a strike rate of less than 120.

“Even the openers have to hit in the PowerPlay. But if I’m afraid of it even before going out, it would get difficult. I think the management has trusted me for a reason, which makes it easier,” Jurel said.

