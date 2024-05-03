IPL-17: Deepak Chahar to miss Chennai Super Kings’ next match

May 03, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will miss the next game against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Sunday. The pacer had picked up a groin injury in the match against Kings at Chennai on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who walked off in pain in the third ball of the Kings’ chase, stayed back in the city and underwent a scan on Thursday.

“We are waiting for reports, and he might travel to Ahmedabad, where we will assess him. At present, we are not ruling him out of the tournament,” said the CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.

Coach Stephen Fleming had indicated the injury was concerning in the post-match press conference. Deepak had already missed a games against Mumbai Indians due to a niggle.