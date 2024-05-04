ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 | Decision on Deepak Chahar will be taken by medical team, says Eric Simons

May 04, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DHARAMSHALA

th Chahar ruled out and no clarity on Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, CSK coaching staff has had individual conversations with the bowling group.

Shayan Acharya

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Super Kings’ bowling consultant Eric Simons said that a decision on Deepak Chahar’s availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season will be taken by the medical team soon.

“Deepak pulled up an injury in the last game and the decision on his availability for the rest of the season will be made by the medical staff. He hasn’t travelled to Dharamshala with us. That’s not really great news for us,” Simons said on Saturday.

“We would only concentrate on what’s coming up next. That’s one of the reasons we’ve made so many playoffs.”

With Chahar ruled out and no clarity on Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, CSK coaching staff has had individual conversations with the bowling group.

“Deepak won’t play. Mustafizur is gone. There’s got to be some changes. We’ve got to find a new way,” Simons added.

