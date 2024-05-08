ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17, DC vs RR | Rajasthan captain Samson fined 30% match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

May 08, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The offence committed by Samson was not specified but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes

PTI

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30% of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

The offence committed by Samson, who made 86 during RR's unsuccessful run chase of 222 on Tuesday, was not specified but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes in the 16th over.

The question was whether Hope's feet touched the boundary ropes while taking the catch. The third umpire ruled Samson out but the RR skipper was not happy. He initially started walking towards the pavilion, only to return to the middle and have some words with the on-field umpires.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in a statement.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct includes "excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision; an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; requesting a referral to the TV Umpire and arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision."

On April 10 also, Samson was fined ₹12 lakh after RR maintained a slow over rate during their match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

