IPL-17, DC vs KKR | Rishabh Pant fined ₹24 lakh for second over rate offence

April 04, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹24 lakh for a second over rate offence in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Pant was guilty of maintaining a slow-over in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam on April 3.

The rest of his teammates were fined 25% of their match fees. “Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders...” said the IPL in a statement.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined ₹24 lakhs.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either ₹6 lakhs or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.

Delhi Capitals lost the game to KKR by 106 runs after the latter smashed 272 for seven, the second highest total in IPL history. It was Delhi Capitals’ third loss in four games.